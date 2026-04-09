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Tony DeAngelo News: Returns to lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

DeAngelo (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Toronto on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

DeAngelo sat out six games with the injury suffered March 24 versus Chicago. He has five goals and 28 assists with 67 blocked shots across 72 games this season. DeAngelo is expected to see second-unit power-play time versus the Maple Leafs.

Tony DeAngelo
New York Islanders
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