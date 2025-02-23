Fantasy Hockey
Tony DeAngelo headshot

Tony DeAngelo News: Sends helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 9:59pm

DeAngelo provided an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

DeAngelo had been held off the scoresheet in two games prior to the break, his first multi-game drought since signing with the Islanders. He's provided five points over nine appearances, though none of them have come on the power play despite the defenseman taking a substantial amount of ice time in that situation. DeAngelo's offense has always been his calling card, and as long as his workload remains large, he's worth considering in fantasy.

