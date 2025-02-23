Tony DeAngelo News: Sends helper
DeAngelo provided an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.
DeAngelo had been held off the scoresheet in two games prior to the break, his first multi-game drought since signing with the Islanders. He's provided five points over nine appearances, though none of them have come on the power play despite the defenseman taking a substantial amount of ice time in that situation. DeAngelo's offense has always been his calling card, and as long as his workload remains large, he's worth considering in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now