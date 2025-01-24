Fantasy Hockey
Tony DeAngelo News: Signs one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 10:59am

DeAngelo inked a one-year contract with the Islanders on Friday.

DeAngelo played in the KHL this season before SKA St. Petersburg terminated his contract despite his six goals and 32 points over 34 KHL contests. The defenseman will add some offense to an Islanders team that is last in power-play goals with 14 and are missing their top offensive blueliner, Noah Dobson, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

