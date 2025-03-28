Topias Leinonen News: Inks entry-level deal

Leinonen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Friday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Leinonen had a 2.31 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 25 regular-season outings in 2024-25 with Mora of HockeyAllsvenskan, which is Sweden's second-highest league. The 21-year-old netminder was selected by Buffalo with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He will report to AHL Rochester.