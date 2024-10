Vilen (upper body) was activated from the injured non-roster list and assigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Vilen is ready to return to action after sustaining an injury in New Jersey's penultimate preseason game. The 21-year-old rearguard registered two goals and 29 points in 54 regular-season outings for AHL Utica in 2023-24. He will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.