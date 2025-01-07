Travis Boyd News: Reassigned to AHL Iowa
Boyd was sent back to the minors Tuesday.
Boyd's demotion leaves the Wild without any extra healthy forwards ahead of Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis, but the team likely is trying to accrue some cap savings when possible. The 31-year-old Boyd has logged just three games for Minnesota this season in which he generated three blocks and one hit while averaging a career-low 7:48 of ice time.
