Travis Boyd News: Recalled by Minnesota
Boyd was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.
Boyd has had several brief stints with the NHL club earlier this year, and he was held pointless with three blocked shots and a hit while averaging 7:48 of ice time over three appearances. He'll rejoin the Wild since the team is dealing with multiple absences, but it's unlikely that he'll have a significant role during his time with Minnesota.
