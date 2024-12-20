Travis Boyd News: Recalled from AHL

Boyd was called up from AHL Iowa on Friday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Boyd has logged three goals and 18 points over 17 AHL games this year. The center got hot after he was sent down Dec. 8, with a goal and six assists across four games with Iowa. Boyd has not had any success offensively at the NHL level in two games this season. He could join the Minnesota lineup on the fourth line after Yakov Trenin was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Thursday.