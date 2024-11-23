Travis Dermott News: Available Saturday

Dermott (illness) is available to draw back into the lineup Saturday versus the Rangers, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Dermott was a late scratch Thursday due to the illness. He has no points, a minus-3 rating, six hits and 10 blocks in 10 appearances in 2024-25. While Dermott is projected to play Saturday, he might be a healthy scratch if Evan Bouchard (undisclosed), who is a game-time decision, ends up dressing.