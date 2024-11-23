Fantasy Hockey
Travis Dermott headshot

Travis Dermott News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Dermott (illness) is available to draw back into the lineup Saturday versus the Rangers, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Dermott was a late scratch Thursday due to the illness. He has no points, a minus-3 rating, six hits and 10 blocks in 10 appearances in 2024-25. While Dermott is projected to play Saturday, he might be a healthy scratch if Evan Bouchard (undisclosed), who is a game-time decision, ends up dressing.

