Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Travis Dermott headshot

Travis Dermott News: Back in depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Dermott was scratched for the 10th time in 11 games when he sat out Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Dermott got some playing time in January when the Wild's blue line was ailing with multiple injuries. Since that part of the team has gotten healthy, Dermott has largely been relegated to the press box, and he didn't play even with seven blueliners in the lineup Saturday in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). The 28-year-old Dermott has yet to earn a point over 19 outings between the Oilers and Wild, adding eight shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.

Travis Dermott
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now