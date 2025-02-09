Travis Dermott News: Back in depth role

Dermott was scratched for the 10th time in 11 games when he sat out Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Dermott got some playing time in January when the Wild's blue line was ailing with multiple injuries. Since that part of the team has gotten healthy, Dermott has largely been relegated to the press box, and he didn't play even with seven blueliners in the lineup Saturday in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). The 28-year-old Dermott has yet to earn a point over 19 outings between the Oilers and Wild, adding eight shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.