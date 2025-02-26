Fantasy Hockey
Travis Dermott headshot

Travis Dermott News: Claimed off waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 11:10am

Dermott was claimed off waivers by Edmonton from Minnesota on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dermott was with the Oilers before the Wild claimed him off waivers Dec. 13, so unless an additional team put in a claim on him, Edmonton now has the option to send the 28-year-old to the minors. He has no points, six hits and 16 blocks in 19 appearances between Edmonton and Minnesota in 2024-25.

Travis Dermott
Edmonton Oilers
