Travis Dermott News: Claimed off waivers

Dermott was claimed off waivers by Edmonton from Minnesota on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dermott was with the Oilers before the Wild claimed him off waivers Dec. 13, so unless an additional team put in a claim on him, Edmonton now has the option to send the 28-year-old to the minors. He has no points, six hits and 16 blocks in 19 appearances between Edmonton and Minnesota in 2024-25.