Travis Dermott News: Could see more playing time

Dermott was in the lineup for a second straight game in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

A tight cap situation has forced the Oilers to deploy seven defensemen for the last two games, as Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) has been unavailable. Darnell Nurse (upper body) exited Saturday's game after an ugly hit, so Dermott may be set to take over a spot on the third pairing if Nurse misses time. Through his first eight appearances with the Oilers, Dermott has no points, three shots on goal, seven blocked shots, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating, so he's unlikely to be a factor in fantasy.