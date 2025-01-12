Travis Dermott News: Filling in on banged-up blue line

Dermott has played in five of the last six games after suiting up in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dermott barely got any action with the Oilers before they waived him in December. He looked to be set for a similar part-time role with the Wild, but injuries to Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body) have allowed Dermott to get more regularly playing time, at least on a short-term basis. Overall, Dermott has yet to record a point through 17 appearances this season while adding six hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.