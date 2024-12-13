Travis Dermott News: Picked up off waivers

Minnesota claimed Dermott off waivers from Edmonton on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Dermott had no points, two PIM, three shots, six hits and 10 blocks in 10 appearances with Edmonton in 2024-25 before being waived. The Wild lost Jacob Middleton to a hand injury Thursday and placed him on long-term injured reserve Friday, so Dermott will provide the Wild with some needed defensive depth. Dermott will likely find himself competing with Cameron Crotty for a role on the third pairing.