Travis Hamonic Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Hamonic (lower body) left Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers and didn't return, per Callum Fraser of NHL.com.

Hamonic needed help getting off the ice late in the third period. He entered Saturday's matchup with three assists, 62 shots on goal, 79 blocked shots and 57 hits in 50 appearances this season. If Hamonic can't play against Detroit on Monday, Nikolas Matinpalo could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for Saturday's win.