Travis Hamonic headshot

Travis Hamonic News: Chips in with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Hamonic logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Hamonic had an injury scare late in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, but he was able to play a top-four role (20:12 of ice time) Saturday with no trouble. The 34-year-old defenseman also has three points over his last three outings, which follows a stretch of 17 contests without a point, a span in which he missed 13 games due to injury. He blocks a lot of shots, so injuries are part of the risk, one that's rarely worth it for fantasy managers. Hamonic is at six points, 70 shots on net, 86 blocks, 66 hits and a minus-15 rating over 55 appearances this season.

Travis Hamonic
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
