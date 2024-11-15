Travis Hamonic News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Hamonic notched an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The assist, which came on a Brady Tkachuk goal in the first period, was Hamonic's first point of the campaign. What he's lacked in offense, he's made up for in blocked shots, tallying 33 of them over 16 contests. Hamonic has added 22 hits, 22 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-7 rating. The 34-year-old appears to have the upper hand for the last spot on the blue line over Jacob Bernard-Docker, but Hamonic's lack of offense severely limits his fantasy value.