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Travis Hamonic News: No games since Olympic break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hamonic was scratched for the 12th game in a row in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Hamonic hasn't played since Feb. 4 in Utah. The Red Wings have a rare glut of right-shot blueliners, and it's most often been Hamonic and Axel Sandin-Pellikka who are stuck out of the lineup. The 35-year-old Hamonic has just two assists with a minus-10 rating, 27 hits, 41 blocked shots and 29 PIM over 25 appearances this season. With the Red Wings in a playoff race, they may be more inclined to turn to a veteran like Hamonic if they need to make a change on the blue line down the stretch, but he's unlikely to play his way into the fantasy picture.

Travis Hamonic
Detroit Red Wings
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