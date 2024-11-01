Travis Hamonic News: No points but steady role

Hamonic has yet to get on the scoresheet through the Senators' first 10 games.

While the points haven't popped up, Hamonic is seeing consistent top-four usage in a shutdown role. He has racked up 23 blocked shots, 16 hits, 17 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-5 rating. The 34-year-old is a defensive specialist who has exceeded 20 points just once in the last eight seasons, so he can likely be ignored in fantasy formats that don't count blocks.