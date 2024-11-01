Fantasy Hockey
Travis Hamonic News: No points but steady role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hamonic has yet to get on the scoresheet through the Senators' first 10 games.

While the points haven't popped up, Hamonic is seeing consistent top-four usage in a shutdown role. He has racked up 23 blocked shots, 16 hits, 17 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-5 rating. The 34-year-old is a defensive specialist who has exceeded 20 points just once in the last eight seasons, so he can likely be ignored in fantasy formats that don't count blocks.

