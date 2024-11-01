Travis Hamonic News: No points but steady role
Hamonic has yet to get on the scoresheet through the Senators' first 10 games.
While the points haven't popped up, Hamonic is seeing consistent top-four usage in a shutdown role. He has racked up 23 blocked shots, 16 hits, 17 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-5 rating. The 34-year-old is a defensive specialist who has exceeded 20 points just once in the last eight seasons, so he can likely be ignored in fantasy formats that don't count blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now