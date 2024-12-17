Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Travis Hamonic headshot

Travis Hamonic News: Remains quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Hamonic has gone 14 games without a point after being held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Hamonic was scratched once in that span, but he's generally stayed in the lineup this season, especially with Artem Zub (foot) already having suffered two major injuries. Hamonic has just one assist to go with 36 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 33 hits and a minus-9 rating over 30 appearances this season.

Travis Hamonic
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now