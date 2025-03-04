Travis Hamonic News: Shows physicality in loss

Hamonic registered one shot on goal and two hits in 11:35 of ice time during Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Hamonic threw his 6-foot frame around Monday, registering the only two hits that came from Ottawa's defensive corps. However, the 34-year-old has yet to record a point since a lower-body injury kept him out for most of January, and he has just three points in 49 games this year. With Ottawa's defensive minutes distribution leaving little for the third pair consisting of Hamonic and Nikolas Matinpalo, the potential for much fantasy value is not there.