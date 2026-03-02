Travis Konecny Injury: Considered game-time decision
Konecny is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Toronto for an undisclosed reason, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Konecny skated on the first line during Monday's morning skate but didn't participate in power-play work, and head coach Rick Tocchet said after the session that the 28-year-old is considered a game-time decision. While the nature of Konecny's ailment isn't yet clear, Nicolas Deslauriers is a candidate to enter the lineup if Konecny is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 327 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 327 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break29 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 130 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More