Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny Injury: Game-time call Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Konecny (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Monday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Konecny has missed the last three games, but he was a full participant in Sunday's practice. He has accounted for 23 goals, 57 points, 130 shots on net and 80 hits across 58 appearances this season.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
