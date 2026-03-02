Travis Konecny Injury: Missing second game of season

Konecny (upper body) is unavailable for Monday's game in Toronto, according to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Konecny will miss his second game of the season Monday after being deemed a game-time call earlier in the day. The Flyers announced that Konecny is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Owen Tippett will move up to the top line next to Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak as a result of Konecny's absence. The Flyers' next game is at home Thursday versus the Mammoth.