Travis Konecny Injury: Missing second game of season
Konecny (upper body) is unavailable for Monday's game in Toronto, according to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Konecny will miss his second game of the season Monday after being deemed a game-time call earlier in the day. The Flyers announced that Konecny is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Owen Tippett will move up to the top line next to Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak as a result of Konecny's absence. The Flyers' next game is at home Thursday versus the Mammoth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 327 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 327 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break29 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 130 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More