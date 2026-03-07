Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny Injury: Remains shelved Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Konecny (upper body) will miss Saturday's road matchup with the Penguins, per Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.

While Konecny is set to miss his third consecutive game, he was spotted practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, which indicates he is on track to return in the near future. The 28-year-old winger has helped carry the load offensively for the Flyers with 23 goals, 34 assists and 130 shots on net to go with 80 hits and 31 blocked shots across 58 games this season. If he continues to progress in his recovery and can ultimately shed the non-contact jersey in practice, he could return to Philadelphia's lineup as early as Monday's home game against the Rangers.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
32 days ago