Travis Konecny News: Adds assist in loss

Konecny notched an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Konecny was held off the scoresheet in four straight games, though the Flyers were shut out in three of them. The 27-year-old forward has just one goal across his last 15 contests, adding 13 assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in that span. For the season, he's been one of the Flyers' most reliable forwards, earning 21 goals, a career-high 38 assists, 125 shots on net, 71 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 56 appearances. He's well on his way to securing a career year and potentially his first 80-point campaign if he stays on his overall pace.