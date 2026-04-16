Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Back on top unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 9:45am

Konecny (rest) practiced Thursday, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Like many regulars, Konecny was rested Tuesday ahead of the playoffs. He had 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games during the regular season and is expected to be the Flyers' top offensive weapon, as they head into the playoffs versus Pittsburgh.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
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