Travis Konecny News: Buries goal in loss

Konecny scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 4.

This tally ended a nine-game goal drought for Konecny. The 29-year-old has been fine this postseason with three points, five shots on net, 16 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over four contests. Konecny came into this postseason a veteran of two prior playoff runs, in which he accumulated a total of eight points over 22 outings. He had 27 goals, 68 points, 108 hits, 168 shots on net and 59 PIM over 77 regular-season appearances this year.