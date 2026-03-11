Travis Konecny News: Buries goal in win
Konecny scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Konecny returned Monday from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he was able to get back on the scoresheet one game later. The 29-year-old forward has resumed his roles in the top six and on the power play. He's up to 24 goals, 58 points, 133 shots on net, 81 hits, 49 PIM, 31 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 60 appearances. Konecny remains one of the most reliable forwards on the Flyers' roster in terms of fantasy production.
