Travis Konecny News: Buries power-play goal in win

Konecny scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

Konecny's last four points have all come with the man advantage over a five-game span. The 29-year-old forward is on the Flyers' top unit, but prior to this stretch, he went 10 contests without a power-play point. The winger has 26 goals, 63 points (14 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 92 hits, 55 PIM, 36 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 69 appearances this season.