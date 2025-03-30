Fantasy Hockey
Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Konecny recorded two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Konecny's offense has come back to life over the last week -- he has two goals and four assists over his last five games. The 28-year-old set up both of Matvei Michkov's tallies in Saturday's win. For the season, Konecny continues to extend his career high in points. He's produced 24 goals, 47 assists, 173 shots on net, 89 hits, 41 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 75 outings.

