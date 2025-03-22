Travis Konecny News: Gets goal in overtime loss

Konecny scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Konecny hadn't scored since Feb. 8, and he was limited to four assists over 13 outings between goals. The 28-year-old's slump is unusual for a player of his caliber, and his 31 shots on net during that stretch show he was still getting chances. For the season, he's at 23 goals, 66 points, 162 shots on net, 49 PIM, 85 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 71 appearances. That slump is likely enough to deny him a third straight 30-goal campaign, but he's still within striking distance of his first 70-point season.