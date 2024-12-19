Travis Konecny News: Lights lamp in loss

Konecny scored a goal and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Konecny scored just 1:06 into the game, but the Flyers weren't able to carry that momentum very far. The winger has stayed hot in December with three goals and four assists over seven contests this month. He's up to 16 goals, 21 helpers, 84 shots on net, 46 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 32 appearances overall.