Travis Konecny News: Nabs two goals in win

Konecny scored twice in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Konecny is riding a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists), and his 15 goals this season put him in the league's top-10 snipers. In fact, he's been absolutely on fire since Nov. 5 -- he has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 18 games (24 points; 50 shots). Konecny has stepped into the role of top-line winger with gusto, and he'll help carry the Flyers and your fantasy squad including those in head-to-haed