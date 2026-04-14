Travis Konecny News: Not playing Tuesday
Konecny (rest) won't be in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.
Konecny will miss Philadelphia's regular-season finale to rest before the opening round of the playoffs. He has amassed 27 goals, 68 points, 168 shots on net and 108 hits in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups to Fuel Playoff Charge8 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 311 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2817 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 243 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More