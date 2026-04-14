Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Konecny (rest) won't be in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.

Konecny will miss Philadelphia's regular-season finale to rest before the opening round of the playoffs. He has amassed 27 goals, 68 points, 168 shots on net and 108 hits in 2025-26.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
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