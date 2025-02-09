Travis Konecny News: Puts together multi-point night

Konecny tallied a goal, made an assist and took three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Konecny's goal arrived early in the third period to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead. He also tallied the primary helper on Scott Laughton's opening goal. The 27-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 39 assists and 128 shots on net in 57 games this season. Konency has been a steady source of offense all season and currently ranks 16th in points with 61 tallies. He is just seven points shy of matching his season-best from a season ago and is on pace to break the 70-point mark for the first time in his career. Konecny is set to compete with Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off and will look to continue his point streak upon returning to the Flyers.