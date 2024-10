Konecny (undisclosed) will be in the Flyers lineup versus Minnesota on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Konecny missed practice Friday and was considered day-to-day by coach John Tortorella, but he is good to go Saturday. Konecny has three goals and an assist in seven games this season after scoring 33 goals and adding 35 helpers in 76 regular-season games in 2023-24.