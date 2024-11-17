Travis Konecny News: Records three points Saturday

Konecny recorded two goals, an assist, six shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Konecny was the best player on the ice Saturday, setting up Travis Sanheim's first-period goal before finding the back of the net in the second and third frames. This outing extended Konecny's point streak to six games, a span in which he's racked up six goals -- including two on the power play -- and six assists.