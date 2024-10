Konecny scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Konecny's goal brought the Flyers within one at 18:17 of the third period, but the comeback effort fell short. The 27-year-old has three goals and four assists over his last three games, highlighted by his five-point effort Saturday against the Wild. The winger is up to five goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net, 16 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating through nine outings overall.