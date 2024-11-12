Travis Konecny News: Tallies on power play

Konecny scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead with his first-period tally, extending his point streak to four games (three goals, four assists) in the process. The Flyers would blow a three-goal lead in regulation, but Konecny sealed the win with his shootout tally. The winger is off to a fantastic start with eight goals, nine assists, 43 shots on net, 26 hits and 23 PIM over 16 contests, though nine of his points have been collected in two explosive performances. Still, the 27-year-old is about as much of a sure thing as there is in the Flyers' lineup.