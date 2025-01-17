Travis Konecny News: Three helpers in Thursday's win

Konecny notched three assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

It's his third multi-point performance in the last six games, a stretch in which Konecny has erupted for two goals and 10 points. The 27-year-old winger is roaring toward a career-best campaign -- Konecny has never even reached 70 points in a season before, but through 46 appearances in 2024-24, he's amassed 20 goals and 53 points.