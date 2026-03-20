Travis Konecny News: Tickles twine Thursday

Konecny scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Konecny has two goals over his last five games. The 29-year-old forward is up to 25 tallies, 59 points, 140 shots on net, 85 hits, 55 PIM, 34 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances. Konecny handles ice time in all situations and can be a reliable scorer for fantasy, though his playmaking has regressed this year after he had a career-best 52 assists in 2024-25.