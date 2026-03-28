Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Two helpers on power play in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Konecny logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Konecny earned his first multi-point effort since Feb. 28 versus the Bruins. He assisted on goals by Noah Cates and Owen Tippett in this contest. Konecny remains in a top-six role, where he's generated 25 goals, 37 helpers, 148 shots on net, 90 hits, 36 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 68 appearances this season. He offers well-rounded production for fantasy managers, though he hasn't come all that close to matching his career-best 76-point campaign from 2024-25.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
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