Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Two more helpers Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Konecny dished two assists in Monday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

All the game's scoring came in the second period, as Konecny had a hand in tallies by Ryan Poehling and Jamie Drysdale. Konecny has gotten onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games, producing two goals and eight points over that span, and he sits two points away from reach 75 on the season for the first time in his career.

