Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Two points against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Konecny scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the third period before setting up Jamie Drysdale for what proved to be the game-winner later in the frame. Konecny has had multi-point performances in seven of his last 13 games, a heater in which he's racked up nine goals and 18 points.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
26 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
28 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago