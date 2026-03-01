Travis Konecny News: Two points against Boston
Konecny scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.
The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the third period before setting up Jamie Drysdale for what proved to be the game-winner later in the frame. Konecny has had multi-point performances in seven of his last 13 games, a heater in which he's racked up nine goals and 18 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 326 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 326 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break28 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Konecny See More