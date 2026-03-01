Travis Konecny News: Two points against Boston

Konecny scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the third period before setting up Jamie Drysdale for what proved to be the game-winner later in the frame. Konecny has had multi-point performances in seven of his last 13 games, a heater in which he's racked up nine goals and 18 points.