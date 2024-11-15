Travis Konecny News: Two points in comeback win

Konecny scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Konecny extended his point streak to five games when he tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. He helped the Flyers finish off a comeback by setting up Matvei Michkov's goal in overtime. Konecny has four goals and five assists during his streak, and he's up to 19 points (six on the power play), 46 shots on net, 26 hits, 23 PIM and 14 blocked shots over 17 contests this season.