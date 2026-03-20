Travis Sanheim headshot

Travis Sanheim News: Deposits goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Sanheim scored a goal and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Sanheim has a goal and three helpers over his last five outings, and he's also gone plus-6 in that span. The 29-year-old still saw 16:54 of ice time despite the Flyers dressing seven defensemen in this game. Sanheim is up to seven goals, 30 points, 75 shots on net, 127 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-6 rating over 68 outings this season. He's reached the 30-point mark in four of the last five campaigns but likely won't come near his 44-point effort from his career year in 2023-24.

Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers
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