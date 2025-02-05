Travis Sanheim News: Ends slump with helper

Sanheim recorded an assist, seven hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Sanheim had gone eight games without a point entering Tuesday, and he had a minus-10 rating with just six hits in that span. The defenseman doled out some physicality and also got back on the scoresheet to put an end to his slump, which has not cost him his top-four spot. The 28-year-old blueliner is now at six goals, 19 helpers, 100 shots on net, 51 hits, 119 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 55 appearances. His heavy defensive usage can take a toll on his scoring, but he often sees time in all situations.