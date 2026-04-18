Travis Sanheim News: Finds twine Saturday
Sanheim scored a goal, added four PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins in Game 1.
Sanheim put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at the midway mark of the third period. The 30-year-old defenseman had 37 points in 81 regular-season contests, the second-highest scoring campaign of his NHL career. Sanheim added 95 shots on net, 152 blocked shots, 46 hits and a plus-12 rating. Prior to this postseason, he produced eight points over 20 outings across two prior playoff runs. He'll see top-four minutes for the Flyers and could feature in all situations depending on how the power-play minutes get distributed.
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