Travis Sanheim News: Gets day off Tuesday

Sanheim (rest) will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Canadiens.

With the Flyers recently grabbing the last playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, Sanheim will receive a game of rest in Philadelphia's regular-season finale. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has 11 goals, 37 points, 95 shots on goal, 46 hits and 152 blocked shots across 81 games this season. He'll miss his first game over the past two years, and has managed to play in all but five games over the last five seasons. Sanheim will likely return to the Flyers' top pair to play alongside Rasmus Ristolainen when the battle for Pennsylvania begins in the team's upcoming playoff series against the Penguins.